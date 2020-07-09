RICKIE BRAZZEL

67, truck driver, died July 2 at Jackson North Health System. Survivors: daughters: D'Ericka Brazzel, Richetta McFarlin; sons: Derrick Patterson, Brian Brazzel; grandchildren: Lewis Lynn, Richard McFarlin, Genard Monroe, Cecila Monroe, Josennia Fraser, Charles Williams, Dernique Patterson, D'Ericka Patterson, Brian Brazzel, Isis Heath, Shaquan Johnson. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Friday at The Point, 1717 NW 38 Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33311.

