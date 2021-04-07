RICKY LEITH BURLEY

57, died April 5 at Memorial Regional Hospital. Survivors include: mother: Dollie Wimberly; wife: Tavinum Lynn; children: Ricky Jr., Ricardo, Lydarius Singletary, Crystal Burley and Akhirah Brown; grandson: Makayla Hope; brother: Kenny.   Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

