ROBIN C. MINCY

62, secretary for the City of Miami Police Department, died June 15. Survivors include: daughter Soyica Mincy-Eady (Earnest); son: Anthony Hunt; father: Willie Mincy; sisters: Vansella Mincy, Lavonne Kelley, Fredonna Mincy; brother: Deric Mincy. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens. 

Load entries