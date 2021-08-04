ROBRICK ABEL

50, account specialist, died July 25 at South Miami Hospital.  Survivors include: wife: Veronica Abel; children: Quantavia B. James, Aniyah Abel, Rodrick Abel, Jeffrey Byrd and Devonte Byrd; grandchildren: Quaneisha Byrd, Delvin James and Deltavious James; siblings: Lawanda Corley Brown, Samakai Corley, Sybrina Abel, Steven Corley, Freddy Corley, Anthony Corley and Ricky Abel.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.

