RODNEY C. DEAL

62, retired staff sergeant in the US Army, died February 28. Survivors include sons: Derrick and Terrance Deal; sisters: Debra, Sharon, Tangula and Karen Deal; brothers: Wallace Jr., Roderick Sr., and Earl Deal; other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Monday, March 28 in the chapel. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 30.

