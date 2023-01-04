RODNEY COX

73, retired manager for Solid Waste of Miami-Dade County, died December 23 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Donna Cox; sons: Robert King(Nicole), Rodrick Cox, Ryan Seymour (Shakeena) and Kyle Ferguson (Tiara); Three brothers: Teddy Lowe, Alexander Lowe, and Phil Edgecombe; sister: Melissa Andrews; many nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Newbirth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith.
