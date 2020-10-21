RODNEY D. THOMPSON SR.

RODNEY D. THOMPSON SR., 73, professor, Miami-Dade College, died October 15. Survivors include: daughter: Catrece Thompson-Engram (Clinton); son: Rodney Thompson Jr.; brother: Richard Thompson (Bettye); sister: Winifred Jones; grandchildren; other relatives. Viewing 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Thursday with service to follow at 12 p.m., in the chapel. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery.

