ROGER ELLISON

72, maintenance worker, died August 8 at Jackson Memorial Hospital.  Survivors include his wife: Delta; children: Erika Ballard, Pastor Adjua Ellison and a step-son, Shamadi Cason; siblings: Roy Darryl Ellison, Garry Ellison and Janice Ellison.  Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries