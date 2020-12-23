ROGER “JACK” ROBERTS

ROGER “JACK” ROBERTS, 72, porter for Greyhound Bus, died December 15 at Jackson Health Systems. Survivors: special mother: Annie Mae Roberts; six siblings: Eva Wright(Harold), Johnny Mack Roberts, Catherine Henderson(David), Ike Lewis, Patricia Jones(Timothy), Elaine Donald; devoted niece: Tilwanda Wright; god daughter: Ashanti Barnes. Pastor Marquise Hardrick & Trinity CME Church family of Overtown. Visitation 12-4 p.m., Saturday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Monday December 28 at Peaceful Zion Baptist Church.

