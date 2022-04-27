RONNIE RUTLEDGE

80, retired custodian for Miami-Dade Police Department, died April 15. Survivors include: wife: Verdell; daughter: Stephanie R. Wallace (Harry); grandchildren: Janelle Nicole Wallace  and Harry Christopher; sisters: Mary Frances Corn and Rosie Marie Colson; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial.

Load entries