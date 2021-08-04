ROOSEVELT BROCKINGTON, SR.

68, business owner, died August 1 at Jackson North Medical Center. Survivors include: loving companion: Tommie Louise Jackson; children: Monica Brockington, Latisha Brockington, Tatiana Brockington, Sandra Johnson, Tomika Manor, Latavia Rolle and   Brockington, Jr.; siblings: Rosa Mae Goodman, Sarah Bell, Linda Munnings and Esther McDonald. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

