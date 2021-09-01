ROOSEVELT “UNCLE MAN” BOSTIC

69, para-professional and minister, died August 21 at Jackson memorial Hospital. Viewing 5 - 9 p.m. Friday at Bethesda House of Mercy located at 6895 NW 14 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33147. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple located at 1855 NW 119 St. Miami, Fl. 33167.

