ROSA LEE COX

84, retired private duty nurse for Fair Haven Nursing Facility, died January 10.   Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Cox, Pamela Cox, Bobbie Cox and Janet Hamilton; sons, Emmett Cox and Melvin Robinson; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 21 in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 22 at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries