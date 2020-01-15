ROSA LEE COX

84, retired private duty nurse for Fair Haven Nursing Facility, died January 10. Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Cox, Pamela Cox, Bobbie Cox and Janet Hamilton; sons, Emmett Cox and Melvin Robinson; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 21 in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 22 at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));