ROSA LEE PAYNE

97, homemaker, died July 2.  Survivors include her daughters, Mary Oliver and Cornelia Sands (Oswald); grandsons, Kenneth Sands (Monique) and Shawn Sands; granddaughter, Ashlynn Sands; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 2-6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.  Service 12 p.m., Friday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. 

