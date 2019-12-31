ROSE MARIE MUZAC

69, nurses aide, died December 16. Survivors include her husband, Francis Muzac; children, Laurie Booz' Vilsant, Frances Muzac, Mona Lisa Muzac and Francis Muzac; grandchildren, Laurent Booz, Christian Booz, Dasia Moore, Jasmyne Bayley, Zhaire Simon, Zoe Muzac, Isiah Muzac and Noah Muzac.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

