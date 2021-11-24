ROSE P. JONES

76, waitress for Howard Johnson’s Hotels, died November 19 at Home. Survivors include her son: Vincent McNair (Martez); daughter: Vanessa Mole (Edward); 5 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Gospel Arena International Ministries. 

