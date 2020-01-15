ROSETTA J. VICKERS

85, retired regional director for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died January 12. Survivors include her husband, Zebedee Vickers; daughter, Sheila Vickers Wilson (Kipling); son, Anthony K. Vickers (Patrice); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Service 7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at First Baptist Church of Bunche Park.
