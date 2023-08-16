ROSIE LEE GREEN

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

11/19/1931 - 08/19/2003

August 19, 2023 marks twenty years of not being with you in the physical. However, you are forever with us in spirit. 

We miss you dearly, your wisdom, love, warmth and those meals made with the purest of love. We praise God for our time with you. Your legacy will always remain, that’s our purpose. Continue to S.I.H.P. our queen.

Your Sons, Daughters, Grands, Great-grands and Great great-grands. Forever and always.

