ROY LEE OWENS SR.

74, retired safety specialist for United State Postal Service, died June 29 at home. Survivors include his wife: Eloise C. Owens; sons: Roy Lee Owens Jr. and Michael Osler; daughters: Karen Owens and Pamela Owens; many  grandchildren;  and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.

