RUBIN STOVALL JR.

73, welder, died May 20.  Survivors include: wife: JoAnn Stovall; children: Rubin Stovall, IV and Rashi Stovall; siblings: Mae Harper, James, Tatum, Sue Tolliver, Doug Tatum, David Stovall and Bogan Mason.  Service 5 p.m., Today at Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church.

