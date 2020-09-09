84, retired central supply laborer for North Shore and Mercy Hospital, died September 3 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include: sons: Kenneth Green, James Green, (Jackie) and Ernest Green; daughter: Bertha Daniels; grandsons: Brandon Patton and Randy Singleton; and a host of other relatives and friends Viewing 4-7 p.m., in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

