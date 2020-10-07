RUBY RANKIN

RUBY RANKIN, 84, retired classroom teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died September 25. Survivors include: sons: Rev. Steven Ellington (Gia LaKay Ellington) and Kyle S. Rankin(Maudette); sister: Edwina Joyce Anderson; grandchildren: Kayla S. Rankin, Kailauni S. Rankin and Kaden S. Ranking; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; 2 Goddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 11a.m. -1p.m., Saturday in the chapel. Service 1p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

Load entries