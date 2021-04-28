RUTH FARRINGTON LEWIS

85, educator and director of daycare center, died April 18 at home. Survivors include: daughters: Carole “Joi” Cash (Warren) and Candice Diane Lewis(Josef); sisters: Mary Francis Farrington, Charlene Fox (Donald),Carolyn Lockhart (Joe), and Jacquelyn Plummer (Dexter); grandchildren: Yekerra Hudson (Beswick), Ashley, Ashton and Aiden Cash; great-grandchildren: Nymeria,Yara and Xuri Hudson. A host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her deeply. Service 11 a.m., Sunday, May 2 at Caballero Rivers Southern, 15011 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, Fl 33181. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North 1301 NW Opa Locka Blvd. Opa Locka, Fl 33167.

