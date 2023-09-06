RUTH MAE FERGUSON

74, retired accountant for Eastern Airlines, died August 24 at Jackson North Medical Center. Viewing 5 – 8 p.m., Friday at Beulah Baptist Church located at 3795 Frow Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple located at 1855 NW 119 Street, Miami, FL.
Load comments
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.