RUTH MAE FERGUSON

74, retired accountant for Eastern Airlines,  died August 24 at Jackson North Medical Center. Viewing 5 – 8 p.m., Friday at Beulah Baptist Church located at 3795 Frow Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple located at 1855 NW 119 Street, Miami, FL.

