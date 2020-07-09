RYAN C. SMITH

32, educator at Florida State University School, died June 28.  Survivors include his wife, Darlysa; son, Taylor; parents, Richard C. Smith, III and Errolee; brothers, Richard IV and Dominique Simmons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 2-6 p.m., today in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.                                                                                              

