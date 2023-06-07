In Remberance
In loving memory of,
SAFIYYAH ALI
06/08/1967 - 01/05/2018
Dear Safiyyah,
The world and the universe greets you with its prayers and blessings. You can never be missed, for you live within our hearts and souls, each and everyday. You’re forever a bright light in our midst, a radiant soul that enriched the world with your gifts, talents, treasures and shared freedom spaces.
As you dwell amongst the believers, saints, and angels, you’re undoubtedly bringing joy, laughter, and good cheer to everyone around you. Know that we ALL await the day when the trumpet is blown, and we will enter paradise and utter the words from our book saying, “Aww, this is the likes of what we had before!”
Be blessed, Be loved, Be forever the shining star that you are!
Loving you to tears.
Shams,
The Ali Family.
