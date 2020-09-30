SALLY APONTE

SALLY APONTE, 30, cashier, died September 17. Survivors: children Ka'Mora McKenzie, Ja'Dore Myles, Ja'Quevin Myles Jr; father: Hervido Aponte Rivera, sister: Stacy Agero; brothers: Fritz Souffrant Jr, Markis Araujo. Service 11 a.m., Thursday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

