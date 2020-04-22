Samuel L. Gay, Jr.

81, retired district director for Miami Dade Public Schools, died April 19. Survivors include his wife, Eleanor W. Gay; daughter, Joni M. Waters (Leon); son, John M. Gay (Aundria); sister, Elouise G. Dukes (Mitt); brothers, Kenneth Gay (Annette), Joseph S. Gay, DDS (Darlene), and Victor G. Gay (Sharon); sister-in-law, Eddye Gay (James); three grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Private Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 28 in the chapel.           

