SAMUEL LINER, JR.

SAMUEL LINER, JR., 73, educator, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died October 6. Survivors include: wife: Minister Patricia Liner; son: Terrance Liner (Quakish); grandson: Aiden; other relatives and friends, Viewing 10-11 a.m., Saturday service to follow 11 a.m., Gospel Tabernacle. 3311 NW 189th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

