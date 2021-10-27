SAMUEL REAVES

69, retired fire inspector for City of Miami, died October 15.  Survivors include: sons: Samuel Reaves, Jr. (Regine), Marquel and Marquis Reaves; brothers: Melvin Braye (Cynthia), David Reaves, Jr (Jeroline) and Anthony Reaves (Tanya); sister: Juanita Reaves; other relatives. Service 10 a.m., Saturday in the chapel. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. 

Load entries