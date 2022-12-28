SANDRA SANDS PEOPLES

79, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died December 20 at Jackson North Hospital. Survivors include her sisters: Norma Sands Jilani and Wendi Celeste Sands; nephews: Tariq Amin Jilani, Donald Patrick Sands Jr., Christopher Sands, and Douglas Errol Sands; a host of other relatives and friends.  Service 10 a.m., Friday in the chapel.

 

Load entries