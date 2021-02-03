SARAH M. BULLOCK

83, retired educator at Miami-Dade Public Schools, died January 25 at Palmetto General Hospital.  Survivors include: Husband: Roland Bullock Sr.; daughters: Sandra Bullock and Patricia Bullock; granddaughter: Mia Knowles. Viewing 4 - 8 p.m., Sunday February 7 at Royal Funeral Services, Miami Gardens, Florida. Graveside service 10 a.m., Monday February 8 at Dade Memorial.

Load entries