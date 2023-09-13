SELWYN MCDONALD SCOTT

88, pastor emeritus for Revival Tabernacle Assembly of God, died September 8 in Port St. Lucie, FL. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Revival Tabernacle Assembly of God located at 2085 NW 97 Street, Miami, FL.

