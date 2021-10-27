SENDA R. FARLOW

68, train operator for Metrolink Company, died October 18, at Memorial West Hospital. Survivors include her sons: Kenneth Williams, and Malachi A. Noble, Jr.; daughters: Shereka L. Francis and Pashun Dobson (Rubin); mother: Rosa Farlow; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.

