SEVERIA HERRING

SEVERIA HERRING, 106, died October 8.  Survivors include: daughters: Fannie Gulley, Lillie Beneby and Annie Laurie Campbell; grandchildren:  Cheree, Tiffany, Deandra and Cliffton. Viewing 5-7 p.m., Today at Grace Funeral Home, 770 NW 119th St., Miami, FL . Service 11a.m., Thursday, October 15 at St. Paul AME Church, 1892 NW 51st Terrace, Miami, FL.

