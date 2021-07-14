SFC JEREMIAH SYKES SR., aka J-Baby

74, entrepreneur, died July 3 at home. Survivors include: his first wife: Marie Cherry; his present wife of 45 years: Barbara Sykes; his children grandchildren, great grandchildren, god daughter and a host of other family and friends. Viewing 6 - 9 p.m., Friday day at Caballero Rivero located at 15011 W. Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL. 33181. Wake 7 p.m., at 1601 NW 77 Terrace. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Repast to follow at 1601 NW 77 Terrace. Masked are required to attend service.

