SHAMEL D. GUNDER a.k.a MEL, 43, teacher of Broward County Public Schools, died October 28 at Memorial Hospital Miramar. Survivors include: mother: Beverly Hadley James; father: Dexter Gunder, Sr.; sisters:Valencia Gunder and Amanda James; brothers: Dexter Gunder, Jr., and Nathaniel James, Jr.; grandmother: Rosalind Poitier Hadley; extended sisters/aunts: Brendolyn, Gwen, Lisa, Lori; uncle/brother: Emory; aunt: Nita Gunder; seven uncles, three nieces , three nephews and a host of cousins and other sorrowful relatives. Service 12:30 p.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens.

