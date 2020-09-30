SHANICA R. HARRIS
02/20/1972-09/29/2019
Nica, it’s been hard not having you here; I still can’t believe you’ve been gone a whole year. We will always cherish your infectious laugh and crazy jokes, and the fond memories we will miss the most.
There are so many things we would like to say, but in short, know we love and miss you every single day.
Your family: mother, Frances, Zacceria, Nigeria, Shanica and Edrick, Francina, Thomasina, Berlisha, Javaris, Lil Troy, Zah’ria, kumari,
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));