SHANICA R. HARRIS

02/20/1972-09/29/2019

Nica, it’s been hard not having you here; I still can’t believe you’ve been gone a whole year. We will always cherish your infectious laugh and crazy jokes, and the fond memories we will miss the most.

There are so many things we would like to say, but in short, know we love and miss you every single day.

Your family: mother, Frances, Zacceria, Nigeria, Shanica and Edrick, Francina, Thomasina, Berlisha, Javaris, Lil Troy, Zah’ria, kumari,

