SHARAVEEN BROWN RUSH

74, retired quality assurance supervisor for Schering-Plough, died November 7. Survivors include her daughters: Sabrina L. Hill and Erica J. Rush; grandsons: Timothy L. Rush, Jared M. Rush-Black (Brandy); granddaughter: Sharnell L. Hill (Willie); sister: Alfreda E. Brown; nephew: Alfred A. Brown; six great-grandchildren: Cairo, Cayden, Amirah, Amir, William, and Mattie; uncle: Dr. Whittington B. Johnson (Imogene); godson: Anthony B. Stewart; goddaughter: Jasmine M. Johnson and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Viewing 1 - 2 p.m., followed by service 2 p.m., Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, North Miami, FL.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));