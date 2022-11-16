SHARAVEEN BROWN RUSH

74, retired quality assurance supervisor for Schering-Plough, died November 7. Survivors include her daughters: Sabrina L. Hill and Erica J. Rush; grandsons: Timothy L. Rush, Jared M. Rush-Black (Brandy); granddaughter: Sharnell L. Hill (Willie); sister: Alfreda E. Brown; nephew: Alfred A. Brown; six great-grandchildren: Cairo, Cayden, Amirah, Amir, William, and Mattie; uncle: Dr. Whittington B. Johnson (Imogene); godson: Anthony B. Stewart; goddaughter: Jasmine M. Johnson and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Viewing 1 - 2 p.m., followed by service 2 p.m., Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, North Miami, FL.

