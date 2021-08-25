SHARON FERGUSON

60, home health aide, died August 18at North Shore Medical Center.  Survivors include her mother: Euphemia Belle-Wilson; children: Jonathan Ferguson and Mikisha Morrison; siblings: Andrew Edgecombe, Ricardo Belle, Mark Belle, Camille Jones, Jennifer Belle-Kellman, Alisa Belle, Monique Wilson and Carol Jones.  Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Greater Love Full Gospel Baptist Church.

