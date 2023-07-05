SHEDRICK WILLIAMS III

70, truck driver, died June 20. Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith, Truth and
Deliverance COGBF Inc., Miami Gardens.
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 3:52 am
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));