SHEILA M. DELANCY

87, retired school teacher for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, died August 4. Survivors include: Willard Bernard Delancy (Monique) and Christopher Delancy (Sharona); daughter: Sabrina Tarver; grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 8 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment: Our Lady of Mercy.
