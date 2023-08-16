SHEILA M. DELANCY

87, retired school teacher for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, died August 4. Survivors include: Willard Bernard Delancy (Monique) and Christopher Delancy (Sharona); daughter: Sabrina Tarver; grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 8 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment: Our Lady of Mercy.

 

Load entries