SHELIA ANITA COOPER

72, retired registered nurse died December 18,  at Jackson North. Survivors include her son: Luson Cooper; grandson:Troy Butler and Charles Simpkins; granddaughter: Chakia Hamilton; nieces: Meshika Howard, Jammie Adams-Shotwell, Peggy A. Johnson and Deborah Adams; nephew: Elliott J. Adams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Monday, December 27 in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 28 in the chapel.

