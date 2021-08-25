SHEPHERD MOTHER MILDRED (TROTTER) THORNTON,

87, died August 19 at Jackson North Medical Center. Survivors include her loving children: Bennie (Mary), Keith (JoAnn), June, Theresa, Karen (Williamson) and Pastor Lavern Thornton-Williamson (Garland); siblings: Rejester Bonhart and Theodore Trotter. Viewing 1– 6 p.m., Friday at 59th Street Pentecostal Church of God.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries