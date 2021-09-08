SHIRLEY JEAN WARE

71, retired secretary for Miami-Dade County Police Department, died August 27 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include her daughter: Cantrice Marks Mathis (Samuel); granddaughters: Ka’Rai Jones (Ben), Niya Rodriguez (Marcus); grandson: Daris Moore; sister: Mary Ann Harvey; brothers: Alfred Ware and James Harvey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. 

