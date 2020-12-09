SHIRLEY MAE HILL PERSON

SHIRLEY MAE HILL PERSON, 63, retired teacher, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died November 29. Survivors include: Domestic Companion: James L. Mackey, Jr.; son: Asadullah Shabazz; sisters: Annie Mae Williams (Eddie), Epsie Hill and Jill Gilmore; host of other relatives, colleagues and friends. Service 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

