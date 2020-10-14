SONTAE LATASHIA THOMPSON

SONTAE LATASHIA THOMPSON, 45, died October 6 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include: daughter: Brittany Thompson, grandchildren: Rodney Butler, Rayvin Butler, Rashawd Butler, mom: Tangelia Thompson, sister: Katrina Thompson, Brothers: Xavier Thompson, Avery Brown. Viewing 4-7 p.m., at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at the church.

