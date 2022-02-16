66, retired registered nurse for Jackson Memorial Hospital, died February 8. Survivors include son: Travares Isom; daughters: Candace Johnson-Scott (Garry) and Chelsea Parks; sister: Paula Harris; and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

