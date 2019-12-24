STANLEY T. SCOTT

60, driver with United Parcel Service for thirty years, died December 13 at University of Miami Health System. He is survived by his father, Albert Scott, Jr.; son, Courtney Harris (Aundrea); granddaughter, Kyleigh Harris; two sisters, Bonita Deal (David) and Tammie Martin. His mother, Mary Scott preceded him in death. Viewing 6-9 p.m., Friday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5946 NW 12 Ave, Miami, FL 33127. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. Floral arrangements can be sent to A. J. Manuel Funeral Home, 2328 N Dixie Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020.
