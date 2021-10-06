STEPHEN WARREN GIBBS

63, firefighter, for The City of Miami Fire Department, died September 30 at Memorial West Pembroke Pines Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Blondell B. Gibbs; daughter: Stephanie Gibbs; son: Stephan W. Gibbs II; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m.. Thursday at the chapel. In lieu of flowers please make donations to “Hope of Haiti” Earthquake Release at https://hopeforhaiti.com/. 

